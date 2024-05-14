Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC decreased its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,908 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABT. Bank of Stockton raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 21,095 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 12,259 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,149,176 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $111,298,000 after buying an additional 25,025 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 396,851 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $38,435,000 after buying an additional 96,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABT shares. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.50.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 22,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $2,428,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,530,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 22,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $2,428,025.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,462 shares in the company, valued at $6,530,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John A. Jr. Mccoy sold 472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $55,932.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,223,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,787 shares of company stock worth $4,098,073 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

ABT stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $104.77. The stock had a trading volume of 5,454,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,582,843. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $182.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.76. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $89.67 and a 12-month high of $121.64.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.88 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 13.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

