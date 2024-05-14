McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Position Trimmed by TI Trust Inc.

TI Trust Inc. decreased its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,964 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. TI Trust Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth $33,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total value of $220,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total value of $220,016.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,140,168.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,997 shares of company stock worth $836,300. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald’s stock traded down $3.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $271.36. 3,839,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,329,513. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $245.73 and a 1-year high of $302.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $277.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $283.19. The stock has a market cap of $195.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.74%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $312.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.74.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

