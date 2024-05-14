Wambolt & Associates LLC Acquires 329 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,831 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Summitry LLC lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 161,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 134,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,126,000 after buying an additional 65,225 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,547 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,478,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 572 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Warther Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth about $6,023,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ULTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $656.00 to $635.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $574.00 to $627.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $546.86.

Ulta Beauty Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ ULTA traded up $2.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $403.96. The company had a trading volume of 698,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,366. The company’s fifty day moving average is $470.29 and its 200-day moving average is $470.88. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $368.02 and a one year high of $574.76. The company has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.36.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $8.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.49 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 61.64% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 26.48 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to buy up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ulta Beauty

In related news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 20,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.39, for a total value of $11,027,870.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,523,936.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 3,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.25, for a total transaction of $1,629,325.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,801.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 20,950 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.39, for a total transaction of $11,027,870.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,523,936.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,552 shares of company stock valued at $12,920,326. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Featured Articles

