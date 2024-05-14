Apollomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLM) Short Interest Update

Apollomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 121,500 shares, a decline of 41.9% from the April 15th total of 209,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 197,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

APLM traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.34. 430,006 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,275. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.73. Apollomics has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $6.45.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Apollomics from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Apollomics stock. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 130,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Apollomics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.13% of the company’s stock.

Apollomics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of oncology therapies to harness the immune system and target specific molecular pathways to eradicate cancer. The company's products portfolio includes Vebreltinib (APL-101), an oral active, highly selective c-Met inhibitor, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; APL-102, an oral active, small molecule Multiple Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitor, which is in a in a Phase 1 clinical trial to inhibit various kinases that are aberrantly activated in cancer cells; and APL-122, a tumor inhibitor candidate, targeting ErbB1/2/4 signaling pathwaysthat is in Phase 1 dose escalation clinical trials to treat cancers within the brain.

