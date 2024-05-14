McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. cut its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 43.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,257 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,151 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1,666.7% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 704 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 3,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

CSCO traded up $0.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.68. 15,146,763 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,830,865. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.70 and a 12-month high of $58.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $197.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.87.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The company had revenue of $12.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $124,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,906,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $697,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 328,491 shares in the company, valued at $16,424,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $124,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,441 shares of company stock valued at $972,080 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas raised Cisco Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.81.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

