Wambolt & Associates LLC Sells 12,984 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Wambolt & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,984 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 304.9% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 52,350.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Argus lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.46. 39,571,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,343,121. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.24 billion, a PE ratio of -474.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $40.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.06.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,799.53%.

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.