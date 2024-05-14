Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $2.04 Million Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,205 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,590 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 6,671 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,013 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.
Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance
Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $232.98. 1,944,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,419,283. The firm has a market cap of $133.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $239.58 and its 200 day moving average is $222.69. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $262.49.
Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 33.43%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, March 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Gordon Haskett restated a “hold” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.59.
Read Our Latest Analysis on LOW
Lowe’s Companies Company Profile
Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Lowe’s Companies
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Why These Companies Are Buying Back Stock Lately
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- GameStop is Roaring Based on Speculation Not Substance
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- 3 Hot Stock Upgrades That Should Be on Your Radar
Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.