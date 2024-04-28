Tezos 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $22.54 Million (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. Over the last week, Tezos has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $999.44 million and approximately $22.54 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tezos coin can now be bought for about $1.02 or 0.00001600 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tezos alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001006 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000977 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000667 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Tezos

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 1,000,291,862 coins and its circulating supply is 979,725,227 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tezos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tezos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.