Dohj LLC Acquires 35,461 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Dohj LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 130.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,461 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Dohj LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Dohj LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVW stock traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.53. 1,811,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,597,853. The firm has a market cap of $43.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.12. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.19 and a fifty-two week high of $85.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.08.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

