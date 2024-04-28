Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,154 Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $850.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $728.05.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total transaction of $50,920,804.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,333,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,375,262,246.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $8.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $733.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,009,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,265,427. The firm has a market cap of $696.95 billion, a PE ratio of 126.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $761.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $666.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $380.77 and a twelve month high of $800.78.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

