Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.600-2.670 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.620. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Cousins Properties also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.60-$2.67 EPS.

Cousins Properties Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CUZ traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,938,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,756. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Cousins Properties has a 12 month low of $17.40 and a 12 month high of $25.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 46.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.27.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $197.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.47 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.62% and a net margin of 9.15%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cousins Properties will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 3rd. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 261.22%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CUZ. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cousins Properties presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.