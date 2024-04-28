Golden State Equity Partners Purchases 160 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Golden State Equity Partners increased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,651 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HON. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 273 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 111,119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,528,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 373,196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $68,944,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price (down previously from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total value of $5,028,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at $36,164,646. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $193.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $198.18 and its 200 day moving average is $196.34. The firm has a market cap of $125.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.88 and a one year high of $210.87.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 15.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 50.06%.

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

