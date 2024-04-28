Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Sold by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $3,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 293.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ XEL traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.96. 6,451,721 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,954,739. The firm has a market cap of $29.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.07. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.79 and a 12 month high of $70.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.548 dividend. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.77%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upgraded Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.58.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

