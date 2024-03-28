Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,483 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for approximately 3.0% of Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $7,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $759,531,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,936,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,038,425,000 after buying an additional 1,696,350 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 168,772.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,244,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $427,367,000 after buying an additional 1,243,852 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth $2,300,710,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 27,076.5% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 653,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $211,396,000 after acquiring an additional 650,918 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 0.6 %

GS stock traded up $2.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $417.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 824,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,314,914. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.36 and a 12 month high of $419.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $387.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $357.13. The company has a market cap of $135.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.42.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $1.86. The company had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.20%.

Insider Activity

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total value of $1,129,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,443.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total transaction of $1,634,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,357,659.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total transaction of $1,129,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,443.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,907 shares of company stock worth $15,080,021 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GS. UBS Group upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $410.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Edward Jones initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $411.10.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Further Reading

