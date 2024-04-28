Zoomcar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCAR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Zoomcar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCARGet Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,100 shares, a decline of 46.6% from the March 31st total of 131,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 723,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Zoomcar Stock Performance

Shares of Zoomcar stock opened at $0.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.87. Zoomcar has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $14.75.

Zoomcar (NASDAQ:ZCARGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.42 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zoomcar

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Zoomcar stock. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoomcar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCARFree Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Street LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Zoomcar as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zoomcar

Zoomcar Holdings, Inc operates a marketplace for car sharing in India, Indonesia, and Egypt. It connects hosts with guests, who choose from a selection of cars for use at affordable prices, promoting smart transportation solutions. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Bronxville, New York.

