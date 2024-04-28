Zoomcar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCAR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Zoomcar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCAR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,100 shares, a decline of 46.6% from the March 31st total of 131,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 723,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Zoomcar Stock Performance

Shares of Zoomcar stock opened at $0.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.87. Zoomcar has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $14.75.

Get Zoomcar alerts:

Zoomcar (NASDAQ:ZCAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.42 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zoomcar

About Zoomcar

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Zoomcar stock. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoomcar Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ZCAR Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Street LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Zoomcar as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Zoomcar Holdings, Inc operates a marketplace for car sharing in India, Indonesia, and Egypt. It connects hosts with guests, who choose from a selection of cars for use at affordable prices, promoting smart transportation solutions. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Bronxville, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zoomcar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoomcar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.