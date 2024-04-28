Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Marin Software Price Performance

MRIN stock opened at $2.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.95. Marin Software has a 12 month low of $1.44 and a 12 month high of $5.45.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 123.61% and a negative return on equity of 80.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 million during the quarter.

About Marin Software

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as self-serves solutions and managed services.

