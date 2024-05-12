Uber Technologies’ (UBER) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at DA Davidson

DA Davidson reiterated their buy rating on shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $81.00 price target on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on UBER. UBS Group increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $83.75.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $66.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $139.98 billion, a PE ratio of 108.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Uber Technologies has a twelve month low of $37.07 and a twelve month high of $82.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.16.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.53). Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,380.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,380.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,465.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,629,367 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $10,320,940,000 after purchasing an additional 43,275,830 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $1,415,778,000. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $783,401,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Uber Technologies by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 36,928,116 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,273,669,000 after purchasing an additional 8,164,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth about $272,625,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

