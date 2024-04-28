Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Atlantic American Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of Atlantic American stock opened at $1.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.98 million, a P/E ratio of -65.31 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.26. Atlantic American has a 12-month low of $1.49 and a 12-month high of $3.00.

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $46.75 million for the quarter. Atlantic American had a negative return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 0.09%.

Atlantic American Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. Atlantic American’s dividend payout ratio is -66.64%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Atlantic American stock. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Independent Advisor Alliance owned approximately 0.06% of Atlantic American at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Atlantic American

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including commercial automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; general liability; and inland marine insurance products.

