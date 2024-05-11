Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) Short Interest Down 63.8% in April

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,500 shares, a decline of 63.8% from the April 15th total of 92,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 423,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset High Income Fund II

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MRA Advisory Group raised its stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 25.7% during the first quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 23,816 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 249,027 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 10,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Western Asset High Income Fund II in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Get Western Asset High Income Fund II alerts:

Western Asset High Income Fund II Price Performance

Shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.40. 302,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,065. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.55. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $4.16 and a twelve month high of $5.07.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Announces Dividend

About Western Asset High Income Fund II

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.049 per share. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd.

(Get Free Report)

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.