Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) Short Interest Down 63.8% in April

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,500 shares, a decline of 63.8% from the April 15th total of 92,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 423,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Institutional Trading of Western Asset High Income Fund II
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MRA Advisory Group raised its stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 25.7% during the first quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 23,816 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 249,027 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 10,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Western Asset High Income Fund II in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000.
Western Asset High Income Fund II Price Performance
Shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.40. 302,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,065. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.55. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $4.16 and a twelve month high of $5.07.
Western Asset High Income Fund II Announces Dividend
About Western Asset High Income Fund II
Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Western Asset High Income Fund II
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.