Principal Street Partners LLC Sells 5,337 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Principal Street Partners LLC reduced its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 50.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,151 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 5,337 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. NBT Bank N A NY bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $624,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in Tesla by 15.0% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,213 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 3,505 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $26,665,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $3.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $168.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,627,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,518,592. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $537.28 billion, a PE ratio of 42.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 2.41. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $299.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $171.97 and a 200-day moving average of $203.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Tesla from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Tesla from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.90.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tesla

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total transaction of $16,439,605.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total transaction of $16,439,605.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 302,803 shares of company stock worth $56,124,840 in the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.