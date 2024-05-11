Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,316 General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 122.7% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 13,043 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO grew its stake in General Mills by 7,817.6% during the 4th quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 290,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,902,000 after purchasing an additional 286,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 615,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,086,000 after purchasing an additional 16,883 shares during the period. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GIS traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.70. 2,398,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,517,274. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.33 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.66.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on GIS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.18.

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,462,899.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

