Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $698,000 Investment in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 24.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.
Shares of NASDAQ:VGIT traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.66. The stock had a trading volume of 3,871,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,836,655. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.21. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.07 and a fifty-two week high of $60.73.
Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
