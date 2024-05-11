Shaker Financial Services LLC Decreases Holdings in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR)

Shaker Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Free Report) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,106 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC owned about 0.59% of Source Capital worth $1,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Source Capital by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 115,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,458,000 after acquiring an additional 6,717 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Source Capital by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Pecaut & CO. raised its position in shares of Source Capital by 1.4% in the third quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 36,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Source Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,110,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Source Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $807,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Source Capital alerts:

Source Capital Price Performance

Shares of Source Capital stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.32. The company had a trading volume of 9,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,363. Source Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $36.48 and a one year high of $42.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.57.

Source Capital Dividend Announcement

Source Capital Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2083 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

(Free Report)

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Source Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Source Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.