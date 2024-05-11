MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Shares Purchased by Shaker Financial Services LLC

Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 215,627 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,438 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust were worth $981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 596,516 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 119,621 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 7,726 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. 18.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Price Performance

MMT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.59. 49,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,653. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.52. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 1-year low of $4.04 and a 1-year high of $4.70.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Cuts Dividend

About MFS Multimarket Income Trust

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.033 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.63%.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

