Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN) PT Lowered to $18.00 at HC Wainwright

Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $28.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 284.62% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Acelyrin from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.
Acelyrin Price Performance
Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.25. Equities analysts predict that Acelyrin will post -3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Acelyrin
In other news, CEO Shao-Lee Lin sold 15,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total value of $119,327.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,587,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,063,746. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acelyrin
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Acelyrin by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,961,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,914,000 after buying an additional 1,505,488 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acelyrin by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,237,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,103,000 after acquiring an additional 81,633 shares during the period. Decheng Capital LLC purchased a new position in Acelyrin in the fourth quarter worth about $10,227,000. Kynam Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Acelyrin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,204,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acelyrin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,550,000. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.
Acelyrin Company Profile
Acelyrin, Inc, a clinical biopharma company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company's lead product candidate is izokibep, a small protein therapeutic designed to inhibit IL-17A with high potency, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Psoriatic Arthritis, and uveitis, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Axial Spondyloarthritis.
