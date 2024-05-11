Shaker Financial Services LLC Sells 51,467 Shares of Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY)

Shaker Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Free Report) by 58.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,464 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 51,467 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC owned 0.07% of Tri-Continental worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TY. Independent Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tri-Continental in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tri-Continental during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV bought a new stake in Tri-Continental during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tri-Continental during the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Tri-Continental by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,307 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. 10.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tri-Continental alerts:

Tri-Continental Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Tri-Continental stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $30.45. The company had a trading volume of 21,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,642. Tri-Continental Co. has a twelve month low of $25.16 and a twelve month high of $30.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.04 and a 200-day moving average of $28.84.

Tri-Continental Cuts Dividend

Tri-Continental Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.256 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th.

(Free Report)

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tri-Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri-Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.