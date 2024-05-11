Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) Shares Bought by Shaker Financial Services LLC

Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Free Report) by 164.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,095 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 58.9% in the third quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 23,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 8,585 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $439,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 179.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 17,945 shares during the period.

NYSE DFP traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.60. 44,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,844. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.45 and a fifty-two week high of $19.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.07.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.1107 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

