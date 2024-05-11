Short Interest in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) Decreases By 64.6%

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a drop of 64.6% from the April 15th total of 45,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $3,110,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 68,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 5,164 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC increased its stake in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 147,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 18,760 shares during the last quarter.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BGX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,715. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.85. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a one year low of $10.69 and a one year high of $12.81.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.03%.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group LP. The fund is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It takes both long and short positions to invest in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

