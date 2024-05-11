First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) Short Interest Up 194.4% in April

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, an increase of 194.4% from the April 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE FFA traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.83. 16,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,541. First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.84 and a fifty-two week high of $19.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.09.

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund

About First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 2.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 77,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period.

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Chartwell Investment Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

