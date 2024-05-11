First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) Short Interest Up 194.4% in April

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, an increase of 194.4% from the April 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
NYSE FFA traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.83. 16,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,541. First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.84 and a fifty-two week high of $19.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.09.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd.
First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Chartwell Investment Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.
