RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) Shares Sold by Shaker Financial Services LLC

Shaker Financial Services LLC reduced its position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 209,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,345 shares during the quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund were worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 106.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 21,460 shares during the period.

Get RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund alerts:

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.51. The stock had a trading volume of 39,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,136. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.25. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.26 and a 12-month high of $8.83.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.1003 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.14%.

(Free Report)

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.