RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) Shares Sold by Shaker Financial Services LLC

Shaker Financial Services LLC reduced its position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 209,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,345 shares during the quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund were worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 106.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 21,460 shares during the period.
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
Shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.51. The stock had a trading volume of 39,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,136. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.25. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.26 and a 12-month high of $8.83.
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Profile
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.