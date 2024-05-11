4,872 Shares in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Acquired by Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,872 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Lennar by 50.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,507,000 after acquiring an additional 13,506 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Lennar by 85.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,631 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after buying an additional 12,758 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,888 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lennar by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Lennar by 3.3% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 50,758 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lennar

In other Lennar news, Director Amy Banse acquired 1,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $157.00 per share, for a total transaction of $247,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,859 shares in the company, valued at $1,861,863. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lennar Price Performance

LEN traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $162.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,385,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,796,300. The company has a market cap of $45.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 5.47. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $102.90 and a 1 year high of $172.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $160.23 and a 200 day moving average of $146.87.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 11.59%. Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Lennar from $161.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Lennar from $224.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Lennar from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.88.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

