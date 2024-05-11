Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL) Short Interest Down 64.3% in April

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 64.3% from the April 15th total of 2,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corner Growth Acquisition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition stock. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000. Cowen AND Company LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Corner Growth Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Corner Growth Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of COOL stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.37. 1,226 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,231. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.93. Corner Growth Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.11 and a 52-week high of $15.00.

About Corner Growth Acquisition

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

