Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) Shares Bought by Shaker Financial Services LLC

Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT – Free Report) by 40.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,554 shares during the quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC owned approximately 2.10% of Invesco High Income Trust II worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.63% of the company’s stock.

Invesco High Income Trust II Stock Performance

Shares of VLT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.71. The stock had a trading volume of 8,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,620. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.35. Invesco High Income Trust II has a fifty-two week low of $9.29 and a fifty-two week high of $10.86.

Invesco High Income Trust II Dividend Announcement

About Invesco High Income Trust II

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0964 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th.

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

