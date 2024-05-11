SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target Cut to $56.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $73.00 to $56.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 13.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $89.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. B. Riley decreased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $133.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.50.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Down 6.1 %

NASDAQ SEDG traded down $3.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,964,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,244,705. SolarEdge Technologies has a twelve month low of $49.12 and a twelve month high of $315.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.94 and its 200 day moving average is $73.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by $0.60. The company had revenue of $316.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.97 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.68% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies will post -4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director More Avery bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.75 per share, for a total transaction of $474,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,246,966.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1,345.0% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 194.7% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 1,066.7% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

