Terril Brothers Inc. Has $6.18 Million Stock Position in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Terril Brothers Inc. lowered its holdings in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 387,309 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,324 shares during the quarter. Plains GP accounts for about 2.2% of Terril Brothers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Terril Brothers Inc. owned about 0.20% of Plains GP worth $6,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Plains GP by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,772,217 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $60,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,438 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Plains GP by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,958,406 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $79,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,884 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plains GP by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 2,927,098 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,185,000 after acquiring an additional 851,498 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Plains GP by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 4,871,231 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $78,524,000 after acquiring an additional 539,000 shares during the period. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Plains GP by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 6,632,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $105,787,000 after acquiring an additional 429,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Plains GP from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Plains GP from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Plains GP from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com raised Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Plains GP from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.55.

Plains GP Trading Down 0.8 %

PAGP stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.76. 2,403,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,227,247. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.55. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a one year low of $12.59 and a one year high of $19.77.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.88 billion. Plains GP had a return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 0.41%. Research analysts predict that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plains GP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.3175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.51%.

Plains GP Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream infrastructure systems in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the gathering and transporting crude oil and NGLs using pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

