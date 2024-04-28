Private Wealth Partners LLC Has $10.63 Million Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,487 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Stryker comprises about 0.9% of Private Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $10,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 4,143 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 2,168 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 8,425 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 105.2% in the fourth quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 9,678 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 4,962 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of SYK stock traded down $1.54 on Friday, hitting $335.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,063,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,426. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $348.88 and its 200-day moving average is $315.16. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $249.98 and a fifty-two week high of $361.41. The company has a market capitalization of $127.69 billion, a PE ratio of 40.68, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.89.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.19. Stryker had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 38.79%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total value of $2,756,711.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,317,414. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total value of $68,972,963.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,755,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,633,391.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total transaction of $2,756,711.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 212,109 shares of company stock worth $72,845,768. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SYK. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $362.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $345.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SYK

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.