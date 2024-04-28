Private Wealth Partners LLC Takes $2.09 Million Position in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIX)

Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 47,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,000. Private Wealth Partners LLC owned about 6.79% of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

GPIX traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $45.55. 31,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,894. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.02 and its 200-day moving average is $44.11. The company has a market cap of $77.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.76. Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $39.03 and a twelve month high of $47.12.

Get Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3326 per share. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30.

About Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF

The Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (GPIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF, primarily investing in stocks of companies in the S&P 500. Combining equity investments with a call strategy, the fund seeks to generate stable income while offering potential for capital growth GPIX was launched on Oct 24, 2023 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.