iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Marquette Asset Management LLC

Marquette Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,845 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up 1.3% of Marquette Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $7,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $173.05. 1,773,243 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,156,531. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.16. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $143.34 and a 1 year high of $179.56. The company has a market cap of $54.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.80.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

