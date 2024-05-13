NBC Securities Inc. Sells 406 Shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

NBC Securities Inc. lessened its stake in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Air Lease in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Air Lease by 1,341.4% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Air Lease during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Air Lease by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com lowered Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Air Lease from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Air Lease from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.80.

Air Lease Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of AL stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,788. Air Lease Co. has a 52-week low of $33.33 and a 52-week high of $52.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.63.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.07). Air Lease had a net margin of 21.89% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $663.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Air Lease Co. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Lease Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Air Lease’s payout ratio is 16.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Air Lease news, EVP Carol Hyland Forsyte sold 3,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $121,900.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,073 shares in the company, valued at $2,884,361.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Kishore Korde sold 16,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total transaction of $658,742.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,461,287.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Carol Hyland Forsyte sold 3,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $121,900.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,884,361.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,646 shares of company stock valued at $3,705,152 over the last three months. 6.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Air Lease Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

