Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Price Target Lowered to $84.00 at Barclays

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $86.00 to $84.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the food distribution company’s stock.
PFGC has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Stephens raised their target price on Performance Food Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Performance Food Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $81.14.
Performance Food Group Price Performance
Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The food distribution company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.03). Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $346,000. Spirepoint Private Client LLC acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the first quarter worth approximately $1,003,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the 1st quarter worth $213,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Performance Food Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 10,971 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in Performance Food Group during the first quarter worth $413,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.87% of the company’s stock.
Performance Food Group Company Profile
Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.
