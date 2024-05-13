JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Target Price to $227.00

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $242.00 to $227.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.86% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IBP. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $226.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.30.

NYSE IBP traded down $2.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $231.31. 42,534 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,396. Installed Building Products has a 52-week low of $103.50 and a 52-week high of $263.76. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.03. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 45.41%. The company had revenue of $720.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.59 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. Installed Building Products’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Thomas Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.34, for a total transaction of $1,216,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,320 shares in the company, valued at $9,324,788.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Michael Thomas Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.34, for a total transaction of $1,216,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,320 shares in the company, valued at $9,324,788.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Brad A. Wheeler sold 1,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.22, for a total transaction of $273,282.18. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,631,145.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,619 shares of company stock worth $1,606,732. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 388.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,843 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,163,000 after purchasing an additional 18,958 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,641,445 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $683,421,000 after purchasing an additional 18,890 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the first quarter worth approximately $17,806,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the first quarter worth approximately $817,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 30.6% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 47,248 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,224,000 after purchasing an additional 11,060 shares during the period. 99.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

