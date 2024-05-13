SFL (SFL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 14th.

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The shipping company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. SFL had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $209.57 million during the quarter.

SFL Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SFL traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $14.43. 324,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,177. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.31. SFL has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $14.48.

SFL Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%. SFL’s dividend payout ratio is 157.58%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SFL. StockNews.com cut shares of SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of SFL from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

About SFL

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil products transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

