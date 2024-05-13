Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Given New $26.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.22% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BRX. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.75 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.13.

Brixmor Property Group Price Performance

BRX traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $22.18. The company had a trading volume of 283,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,574,646. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.34. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Brixmor Property Group has a 52-week low of $19.40 and a 52-week high of $24.47.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $320.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.82 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 22.47%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 225,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,176,173. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 225,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,176,173. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael B. Berman sold 10,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $239,039.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,487.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brixmor Property Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRX. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 27.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter worth about $165,000. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Featured Articles

