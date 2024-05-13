Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 2,661 Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,661 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DCPH. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 41,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.96% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.45. The company had a trading volume of 895,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,474. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.39. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $25.55.

DCPH has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Jonestrading reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.60 price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 29th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs cut Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.17.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

