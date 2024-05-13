Grifols (GRFS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 14th.

Grifols Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GRFS traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.23. 1,480,977 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,676,035. Grifols has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $12.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th.

Grifols Company Profile

Grifols, SA operates as a plasma therapeutic company in Spain, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides immunoglobulin to treat immunodeficiencies; albumin used to restore circulatory volume and protein loss in pathophysiological conditions, such as liver cirrhosis, cardiocirculatory failure, trauma and severe burns; alpha-1 proteinase inhibitor, a plasma protein, used to treat a genetic disease known as alpha-1; factorVIII/von Willerbrand factor and factor IX, clotting factors for the treatment of hemophilia A and von Willebrand's disease, as well as hemophilia B; antithrombin III to treat hereditary antithrombin deficiency; Fostamatinib, a spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor; combination of fibrinogen and enzyme thrombin that acts as a biological sealant to control surgical bleeding; and plasma exchange with albumin used to treat Alzheimer's disease.

