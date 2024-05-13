Aytu BioPharma (AYTU) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 14th.

Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Aytu BioPharma had a negative net margin of 18.27% and a negative return on equity of 41.00%. The firm had revenue of $22.93 million for the quarter.

AYTU traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,453. The stock has a market cap of $18.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of -1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Aytu BioPharma has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $3.50.

Aytu Biopharma, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on commercializing novel therapeutics and consumer healthcare products the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Rx segment and Consumer Health segment. The Rx segment offers prescription products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), including Adzenys XR-ODT for patients from six years and older, and Cotempla XR-ODT for patients from six to seventeen years old.

