NBC Securities Inc. Has $762,000 Position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 99,174 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,149 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BDJ. Oder Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 29,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $682,000. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,385,847 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,156,000 after acquiring an additional 623,219 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 48,658 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 7,875 shares during the period.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.28. The stock had a trading volume of 107,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,926. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 12 month low of $6.91 and a 12 month high of $8.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.86.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.12%.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

