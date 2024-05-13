Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX)

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $16.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 226.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Annexon from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Annexon from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Annexon in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Annexon from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Annexon in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Annexon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.43.

Shares of ANNX traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 382,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,346. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.29. Annexon has a 1-year low of $1.57 and a 1-year high of $8.40.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.09. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Annexon will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annexon during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Annexon by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,141 shares during the period. Forefront Analytics LLC boosted its holdings in Annexon by 18.3% during the third quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 31,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Annexon in the first quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annexon during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines for treating inflammatory-related diseases. Its lead candidate is ANX005, an investigational full-length monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with guillain-barré syndrome; completed Phase II clinical trial for treating Huntington's disease; and in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

