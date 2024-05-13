Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) PT Raised to $128.00 at Mizuho

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Mizuho from $125.00 to $128.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. HSBC raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.35.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $117.30. 4,952,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,599,691. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.96. Exxon Mobil has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $123.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exxon Mobil

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $34,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

