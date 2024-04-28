Marquette Asset Management LLC Has $2.92 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Marquette Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,736 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises 0.5% of Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

IWR traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.52. 790,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,436,841. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $64.66 and a one year high of $84.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.35.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

